The much-anticipated film Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to hit the theatrical screens this weekend on January 25. Before the film release, Kangana Ranaut has addressed comparisons between a said dialogue of Manikarnika and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro. Commenting on the same, Kangana has a rather sassy response.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s cold war goes back a long time. Just a week prior to the film release of her upcoming film release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actor has taken a jibe at him in a latest interaction with an entertainment portal. When quipped about the comparisons drawn between a said dialogue of Manikarnika and Mohenjo Daro, Kangana responded by saying who has watched that film and added that let us not even get there.

In the same interview, Kangana Ranaut also hinted that the third sequel of her hit film Tanu Weds Manu opposite R Madhavan is on cards and a formal announcement about the same will be made soon. Keeping the blockbuster success of the previous two releases, the statement has definitely amped up the excitement level among everyone who were eagerly waiting to watch Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s fun banter on-screen once again.

For now, Manikarnika’s theatrical release has kept on the edge of their seats. Along with essaying the role of the queen of Jhansi in Manikarnika, the actor has also directed some segments of the film. Telly actor Ankita Lokhande will be making her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika and essay the role of Jhakari Bai. Slated to hit the screens a day prior to Republic Day, i.e January 25, the film will clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray at the cinema screens. Post Manikarnika, Kangana will be seen in films like Panga and Mental Hai Kya.

