Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy is exposing the dark side of Bollywood. This time, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor have come at loggerheads with each other after Kangana revealed that she felt uncomfortable with Queen director Vikas Bahl's embrace on the sets of the film. When asked about her comments on the same, Sonam stated that Kangana says a lot of things and it is hard to take her seriously.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has posted a clarification message of her official Instagram account. Sharing a caricature of a woman holding a cup of coffee and books that read stronger together, Sonam stated that women need to stand together. Addressing the media, she said that irresponsible media have misquoted her or took her quote out of context.

As India witnesses its MeToo movement with scores of women from entertainment and media industry opening up about their harrowing experience of sexual harassment, Bollywood’s leading ladies Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have come at loggerheads with each other and it exposes the dark side of Bollywood as well as selective feminism.

It all started when Kangana, while supporting a former employee of Phantom Films who has accused of Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment, stated that the director also made her feel uncomfortable during the shoot of the film Queen. Speaking about the same, Kangana, who never holds herself back, stated that every time they met and socially greeted each other, Vikas would bury his face in her neck, hold her really tight and breathe in the smell of her hair.

Giving her beliefs about feminism a whiff of air, Sonam Kapoor attacked the actor and stated at Vogue We The Women summit in Bengaluru that it is hard to take Kangana seriously as she says a lot of things. Although she extended her support to Tanushree in her fight against Nana Patekar and condemned what happened at Phantom, her comments towards Kangana come as a huge shock due to its selective nature.

Here I would like to quote what Parineeti Chopra had to say on Tanushree’s case. In her tweet, the actor had stated that survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something horrible and come out on the other side so it is important to believe them and respect them. Coming back to the point made by Kangana, I would like to state that how uncomfortable she felt with someone’s embrace would not be understood by anyone else because they did not personally experience it. They did not personally go through it.

Discrediting how Kangana has time and again proved that she is par above Sonam in terms of performance and has sustained in the Bollywood industry with her own merit and not with the backing of an influential Bollywood family, Sonam’s comment seems disregarding in a time when women across streams of professions should stick together and make the world a safer and equal place.

