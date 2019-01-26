The online group TamilRockers has leaked Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi online. This is not the first time that a film has been leaked. Recently, Vicky Kaushal’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike also fallen prey to online piracy. Prior to this, the movies such as Accidental Prime Minister, Petta, Viswasam have also been leaked by the Tamilrockers.

The online piracy is a constant concern of the authorities. Time and again, the authorities have taken strict action against the piracy culprits. Still the crime continues to grow and no film has been spared by Tamil Rockers. TamilRockers drew a lot of flak from the DC fans when it uploaded the full version of Jason Momoa starring Aquaman. Reportedly, it was uploaded in all the languages when it was released in India.

The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, had a decent start at the box office. The movie which was released in a total of 3000 screens across the country, has earned Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day. This movie has also made Kangana’s foray into direction.

Directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut, the screenplay has been done by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi among others. It released on January 25. TV actor Ankita Lokhande is making her debut on the silver screen. She is playing the role of Jhalkari bai. In case you didn’t know, Jhalkari bai was a soldier who rose through the ranks in Rani Laxmibai’s army to become an eminent advisor.

