The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut while promoting her upcoming movie Judgementall hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, whereas was all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing headline since a long time but sadly all for controversial reasons this time too while promoting her movie Judgementall Hai Kya at the Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at director Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. During the episode, the conversations were light and fin but there were instances too where the controversy queen took a dig at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor.

On one of the segments of the show, Kapil Sharma asked Kangana that if she was appointed as the Prime Minister of Bollywood, who will she make a part of her cabinet and which portfolio will she assign. While Kangana was all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan and assigned her as the Home Minister, and Akshay Kumar as the health minister, she gave Karan Johar the ministry of Information and Broadcasting Minister as he loves to gossip. Whereas she revealed that Ranbir Kapoor’s PR team is so strong that they screw up everyone so defense ministry.

She said- I think it should be Karan Johar, he has revealed many times he loves the gossip and has a show where he openly asks questions as what underwear color you are wearing, or what would you do if caught in bed with someone else. So Information and broadcasting is his industry. When it came to defense she said that Ranbir Kapoor has a secret PR team that screws everyone up so he needs to be the head of defense. The movie Judgementall Hai Kya will release on July 26, 2019.

What happened when the bold and the beautiful #KanganaRanaut met the most handsome guy on this earth 🙈 we missed u @RajkummarRao #JudgementallHaiKya on #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight 🤗 @ektaravikapoor @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/QDkZ2jYwdE — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App