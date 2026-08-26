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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row

Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row

Kangana Ranaut has taken a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader defended Kriti Sanon amid the controversy over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Here’s how the political exchange unfolded.

Kangana Ranaut-Rahul Gandhi-Kriti Sanon (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut-Rahul Gandhi-Kriti Sanon (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 16:05 IST

The debate over Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement has moved beyond Bollywood, drawing a sharp political response from BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut. The controversy began after Sanon faced criticism over an Indo-Western outfit worn in a jewellery advertisement in which she is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother and pet dog. While some social media users questioned the styling, Sanon pushed back against the criticism, arguing that a woman’s respect for her culture should not be judged by her clothes.

Rahul Gandhi subsequently came out in support of the actor. Sharing Sanon’s response on Instagram, the Congress leader wrote that what a woman wears, does or where she goes is her choice. He also urged people to stop trolling women for exercising their freedom and used the hashtag “smash the patriarchy”.

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Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi

Ranaut responded by resharing a BJP post that mocked Gandhi’s “smash the patriarchy” messaging. “Bro, wait. Bharat Mata ki Jay. Shuru karte hain,” she wrote.

The BJP post featured a satirical exchange questioning Gandhi’s position on issues including triple talaq, the Women’s Reservation Bill and women’s representation in the Karnataka Cabinet.

Ranaut’s response adds another chapter to her long-running political exchanges with Gandhi and the Congress. The actor, who represents Mandi in the Lok Sabha, has frequently used social media to criticise the opposition party and its leadership.

Kriti Sanon Says Culture Is Not Defined By Clothes

The original controversy escalated after Ranaut criticised Sanon’s styling, questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for a festival associated with traditional Indian customs. Sanon answered without naming Ranaut directly, saying ethnic fashion had evolved and questioning why women continued to be told what they should wear.

The episode has since turned into a wider debate over women’s freedom, cultural traditions, fashion and the politics of public commentary, with Bollywood and political voices now weighing in from opposing sides.

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Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row
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Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row

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Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row

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Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row
Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row
Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row
Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row

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