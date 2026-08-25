Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig At Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad: ‘Why Would You Tie Rakhi In Your Bikini?’

Kriti Sanon’s latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement has moved well beyond a routine festive campaign. After drawing criticism over the actor’s outfit and the way the festival is presented, the jewellery ad has now caught Kangana Ranaut’s attention, with the actor-politician questioning its styling in a sharply worded social media post.

The advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA features Kriti in an off-white bralette-style blouse, teamed with a cape and draped skirt. While the campaign appears to give Raksha Bandhan a contemporary visual treatment, sections of social media have objected to both the outfit and some of its creative choices.

Kangana Ranaut On Kriti Sanon’s Viral Raksha Bandhan Ad

Kangana Ranaut Story, Image Credits- Instagram

Kangana Ranaut entered the debate through an Instagram Story. She did not name Kriti directly, but her remarks came against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the advertisement. Pointing to the wide range of clothing choices available to women today, Kangana questioned why someone would choose what she described as a “bikini/undergarments” while tying Rakhi to a brother.

She wrote, “Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options?”

Kangana went a step further and described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy.”

Her comments have now added a celebrity voice to a debate that had largely been playing out among social media users until now.

Why Is Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Advertisement Being Criticised?

Kriti’s outfit is only one part of the controversy. Another scene in the advertisement shows her tying a Rakhi to a dog, apparently extending the festival ritual to the pet as a member of the family. While the idea may have been intended as a playful take on sibling-like bonds, some viewers questioned whether the creative treatment suited a campaign built around Raksha Bandhan.

The criticism has consequently developed on two fronts, the styling of Kriti’s festive look and the broader way in which the advertisement interprets the festival. Actor Suzanne Bernert has also weighed in on the discussion. Calling the campaign “way off”, she argued that the festival carries a deeper meaning and questioned the messaging behind presenting revealing clothing as empowerment in such an advertisement.

That does not, however, make the backlash unanimous. The controversy remains largely a matter of interpretation, with the campaign’s modern styling becoming the central point of disagreement online rather than any established violation or wrongdoing.

Has Kriti Sanon Responded To Kangana Ranaut?

As of the latest available updates, Kriti Sanon has not publicly addressed either Kangana Ranaut’s comments or the wider criticism surrounding the Raksha Bandhan campaign.

With Kangana now joining the conversation, what began as criticism of a festive advertisement has turned into a wider debate around fashion, cultural context and how traditional Indian festivals are represented in modern advertising.

ALSO READ: Vijayta Pandit B’Day SPL: A Blockbuster Debut, A Love Story With Kumar Gaurav, Then Allegedly Lost Films — Why Did Her Career Fade Away?