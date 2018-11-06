Kangana Ranaut to celebrate Diwali this year with family at her new Manali mansion, Kartik Nivas. In an interview with leading daily, Kangana Ranaut shared about her brother officially introducing his girlfriend to the whole family. On the work front, Kangana is shooting for her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Perfectionist Kangana Ranaut who bought a lush home in the landscapes of Manali earlier this year in 2018 is all set to celebrate Diwali with her family at her new mansion Kartik Nivas, Manali. In an interview with leading daily Kangana Ranaut, told us that her brother Akshit wants to introduce his girlfriend to us (family) and make his relationship offical. She also shared that it is also her nephew Prithvi Raj’s first Diwali and since he is just a baby boy they will be going out of town to avoid noisy crackers and spend the festival in the picturesque landscapes of Manali. When Tanu Weds Manu actress Kangana Ranaut was asked about her plans for Diwali party, she said for her perfect diwali party is Grand vintage wine, piano, and her favourite song.

Work-wise Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. It is a biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai who fought against British Raj and East India company in 1857. Kangana is also working on her next film Panga which is a new-age family drama. In this movie, Kangana will portray the role of a kabbadi player. It is set to hit the silver screens next year in 2019.

Have a look at Kanagana Ranut’s Manali mansion here:

