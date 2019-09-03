Madhuri Dixit who is known as the ultimate dancing sensation of Bollywood is set to get a tough competition from Kangana Ranaut who is taking Bharatnatyam classes as well, for Jayalalithaa biopic. The retro song will be shot with at least 100 dancers in the background.

Kangana Ranaut is indeed a perfectionist who believes in attending to each detail to ensure flawless performance. The actress is currently preparing for the much-awaited Jayalalithaa biopic, which is titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil. The film is being directed by AL Vijay, and has been written by Baahubali & Manikarnika writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Dirrty Picture and Once upon a time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora.

From the past one week, Ms. Ranaut is being spotted attending Bharatnatyam classes regularly, and there is a lot of excitement around what the actress has in store for the audience, especially because prior to becoming a politician, Jayalalithaa was also an actress. It has now been revealed that Kangana will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers.

The song will be choreographed by Gayathri Raghuram, a renowned choreographer from South Indian Film Industry. In accordance with the period the track is set in, the song will have a distinctly retro vibe. Going by her diligent rehearsals looks like Kangana is all set to deliver a song which will set new benchmarks. The actress will be seen next in Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Redefining the traditional form of dance in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most gorgeous women who have changed the dance style of the entertainment industry. From dancing to Dola Re Dola to Ghar More Pardesiya in Kalank, Madhuri Dixit leaves no opportunity to showcase her dance skills and her drop-dead gorgeous looks. As Kangana is all set to perform a Bharatnatyam dance number for the biopic, she will face a tough competition to live up to Madhuri Dixit.

The biopic will be primarily made in Tamil and will simultaneously release in Hindi. This will mark as Kangana Ranaut’s first regional film. It is being said that Kangana Ranaut has asked for Rs 24 crore as her salary for the biopic.

