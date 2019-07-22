Kangana Ranaut to play a spy in Dhaakad, says it's one of a kind female-led action film: Kangana Ranaut is all set to amaze her fans with her upcoming film Dhaakad in which she will be playing a spy.

Kangana Ranaut to play a spy in Dhaakad, says it’s one of a kind female-led action film: Kangana Ranaut is busy experimenting with new genres of film and her last couple of films have shown that she is not at all scared of venturing out of her comfort zone. A few days back, the poster of her upcoming film Dhaakad was released by the makers of the film, which received a massive positive response. The actor recently opened about her role in the film and told the IANS that Dhaakad is an action film and for her, it’s a genre that has been entirely missing in Hindi films. She added the film is more like a spy thriller and will keep viewers hooked to their seats. She added that she would play a spy named Agni in the film.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the makers of the film recently revealed that director from Hollywood have been hired to choreograph the elaborate sequences. Meanwhile, Kangana has also described the film as a benchmark in her Bollywood career.

She said that the film is going to be a turning point for the entire cinema. In a statement, she has said that if the film received a positive response, there would be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana is looking forward to her next big release Judgementall Hai Kya, featuring Rajkummar Rao opposite to her. The film will hit the big screens this Friday and is one of the much-awaited films of 2019.

