Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut will be representing India at a global event in the US, which will focus on spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s Philosophy. The event is scheduled to be held on August 18 and 19 at New Jersey in the US. Kangana is currently at her new Manali bunglow spending quality time with her family.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was seen at the Rising India Summit recently, is all set to represent India globally. The actress will be delivering a speech at the upcoming ‘Gandhi Going Global’ summit set to be held in the United States. Apart from Kangana, US ‘ first lady Michelle Obama and talk show host Oprah Winfrey will also be present at the event. The event focuses on spreading Gandhian Philosophy spread it across the globe through interactive, educational programmes, motivational talks and cultural events.

As per reports, talking about the event, the national award winning actress has said, “For me, its always been about the impact you make on the society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the Stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I’ve never been anybody’s fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah. Once I get back to Mumbai, I will know exactly what I be talking on and for How long, depending on which I will prepare my speech.”

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, where she will be seen playing the protagonist. The actress has bought a house in Manali recently, where she celebrated her birthday with family and friends. The newly-refurbished mansion of the actress reportedly costs Rs 30 crore, which is said to have eight bedrooms. Meanwhile, Manikarnika is set to hit screens on April 27, 2018.

