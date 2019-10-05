Kangana Ranaut is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Thalaivi. Now, the actor is prepping up for the character in the film for which she is learning Bharatnatyam. The film based on the life of the ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa will be directed by AL Vijay.

Kangana has shared a photo from her recent practice sessions in which she is seen giving a Bharatnatyam pose. The photo was shared on Instagram today through the official account of Team Kangana Ranaut which read, “Prepping to perfection, #KanganaRanaut during Bharatnatyam practice this morning for Jayalalithaa’s Biopic, #Thalaivi”.

Here’s the picture shared by Team Kangana Ranaut:

Moreover, the film is being produced by Induri along with Shaailesh R Singh Induri and will go on floors post-Diwali. The first schedule of the shooting has reportedly been arranged near Mysore. Hollywood’s renowned artist, Jason Collins who had earlier been part of films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel will work on Kangana Ranaut’s look in the biopic movie. It has also been learned that the script of the film has been Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora.

Also, the film will be multi-lingual and will be launched in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. While the biopic will be called Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu, in Hindi it has been titled Jaya which is a short form of Jayalalithaa. The main character of the film Jayalalithaa was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for more than 14 years who had served as an actor before joining politics through AIADMK. Jayalalithaa left for the heavenly abode at the age of 68 in 2016.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Judgemental Hai Kya directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The film also starred Raj Kumar Rao in the lead role.

