Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut is one of the actors with a powerful mouth. Whenever needed, the diva comments on every important issue. This time too, she spoke on the traumatic terror attack of Pulwama and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shred Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Continuing it, she said that Pakistani people should take inspiration from Indians as we have united together to stand with our martyrs.

While an interview with a National reporter, Kangana Ranaut took a moment to express her anger and grief for the tragic incident. The actor said that the outrage of the public is completely justified and this incident should result in constructive and concrete steps towards betterment.

While an interview with a National reporter, Kangana Ranaut took a moment to express her anger and grief for the tragic incident. The actor said that the outrage of the public is completely justified and this incident should result in constructive and concrete steps towards betterment.

Later, condemning the whole act, she made a request to prime minister Narendra Modi to scrap Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. She continued saying that after so many years of independence, no state or territory of our country should be confused about their belongings.

In reference to that, Article 370 gives the people of Jammu and Kashmir a special status and the reason being that it is still a disputed state. Well, Kangana Ranaut also said that the Pakistani people should get inspired by Indians, as we all are standing united for our soldiers, government and our soil.

On the work front, the diva will soon sizzle on-screen in two of her upcoming films title Panga, which also features Jassie Gill and the other one Mental Hai Kya? in which she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao.

