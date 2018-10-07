Supporting the woman, Kangna Ranaut said that she totally believes her. Kangana further claimed that even though Vikas was married at the time when they were shooting for Queen, he used to brag about sleeping with a new girl every day.

After Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of molesting her in 2008, another actress has come out from the closet and has accused the director of one of her movies of sexually harassing her in 2014. Kangna Ranaut, who donned the role of Rani in 2014 blockbuster, Queen, has accused director Vikas Bahl of harassing her on the sets during the shoots. The following development comes to light after a woman working at Phantom Films alleged that Vikas Bahl her molested her while they were in Goa. In 2017, a woman employee from Phantom Films came forward and alleged that she was sexually harassed by Vikas Bahl during a trip to Goa. Phantom Films is jointly owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl.

In her recent interview to Huffington Post, the woman further stated that she went out to Anurag Kashyap and told him about the incidents and indecent behaviour of Bahl but no action was taken. She further added that Vikas Bahl continued with his acts till she finally quit the company. The following interview went went viral after after Manikarnika actress came forward and levelled sexual harrasement allegations against the Queen director.

Supporting the woman, Kangna Ranaut said that she totally believes her. Kangana further claimed that even though Vikas was married at the time when they were shooting for Queen, he used to brag about sleeping with a new girl every day. Talking to India Today, Kangana Ranaut said that she does not judges anyone but one can easily tell when and addiction has become a sickness.

Kangana Ranaut further said that Vikas Bahl shamed her for not being ‘cool’ enough. While speaking to India Today, Kangana Said that Vikas would hold her tight, smell her hair and bury his face in her neck. He often told her that he liked the way she smells, Kangana added.

Speaking about the allegations levelled by the woman, Kangana said that she supported her throughout and thought that the movement would catch up but it didn’t. Kangana Ranaut further claimed that Vikas Bahl was in talks with her for a movie about Haryana medalist but stopped discussing after he came to know that she was supporting the woman.

Phantom Films’ last movie will be Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 that is being directed by Vikas Bahl. Super 30 is set to release on January 25, 2019.

