Kangana Ranaut has said that if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, she will return her Padma Shri award. Kangana was honored with the Padma Shri award for her film Panga earlier this year.

Apart from Padma Shri, the Queen star, Kangana, has also received three National awards.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Nepotism debate in Bollywood has been a trending topic on social media. On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment. The cause of his death was asphyxia due to hanging, as per the autopsy report.

Few videos were posted on Kangana’s Instagram account after Sushant’s death. In those videos, she had talked about the pressure and rejection Sushant Singh was facing from Bollywood and the media. She accused several B-town members of propagating nepotism.

Kangana also mentioned how Sushant was ignored despite doing successful films. She also questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide or a planned murder.

Kangana had bashed journalists for writing blind items on celebrities without taking names.

Manikarnika actress, Kangana, found support from many other celebrities like Shekhar Kapur, Abhay Deol, as outrage grew against the star kids and nepotism and favoritism.

She was summoned in Sushant’s case by the police, Kangana revealed recently.

Kangana said that Mumbai Police summoned her, and she asked them too, that she is in Manali, that they can send somebody to take her statement, but she has not received anything after that.

Ever since the actor’s demise, people along with some celebrities and politicians have claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had been a target of Bollywood’s nepotism.

