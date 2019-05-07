It will be Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai kya verses Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at the box office on July 26, according to latest media reports, details inside.

The much-highlighted controversy between Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is said to be one of the biggest Bollywood controversies of all times. Both Hrithik and Kangana have time and again spoken against each other after Kangana revealed that she was dating Hrithik and how things went sour after he refused to accept their relationship on the public.

Hrithik, however, denied all such statements made by Kangana and many such statements added fuel to the growing fight between the actors. However, now it seems that Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan will have a face-off at the box office as their upcoming movies are set to clash at the box office!

Yes, you read that right, according to latest media speculations, Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan Super 30 on July 26. According to reports, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya, which was earlier slated to hit the silver screen on July 21, has now been postponed to July 26, the same date when Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is slated to release.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was released on January 26, was going to face a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 but the makers of the film pushed the release date to July 26.

It will be interesting to see if Kangana and Hrithik’s films will finally face a box office clash if any one of the film’s release date is not preponed or postponed.

While Mental Hai Kya has been backed by Ekta Kapoor, Super 30 has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App