Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview spoke about why she entered in the modelling industry and about things which she always wanted but never got them. Kangana spoke about her career in the film industry and revealed what she do when she does not have any about a particular issue in her life. Bollywood's Queen, who is known for her bold avatar said that she never wanted to come in the film industry.

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is once again making headlines after a recent interview to Cosmopolitan magazine. In the interview, the Tannu weds Mannu actress talked about things which she wanted but never got but she is actually happy and thanked God for not giving her what she wanted. In her interview to Cosmopolitan, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her career in modelling, men whom she wanted to marry, a house that she always wanted to have but never able to get. She says she is happy and doesn’t regret missing out all these things in life.

Speaking about her modelling career, Kangana Ranaut said came into the modelling industry to prove to her parents that she can carve a niche for herself. If was not an easy career start for the actress, she was turned down by various people in the modelling industry. Kangana also mentioned in the interview that she never wanted to become an actor.

Speaking about a house which she always wanted to purchase but never got it, Kangana says that she is actually now happy when she got another fabulous house to live. Sharing insights into the way she deals with things in her life, Kangana says she leaves it up to God.

Kangana Ranaut has already made her mark in the film industry and is known for her boldness. From speaking against nepotism in Bollywood to dealing with rumours of her alleged link-up with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana has dealt with it all. Kangana was widely praised for her performance in Tanu weds Manu series and Queen. These were the two films which gave a fillip to her career, putting her stamp on B-town.

