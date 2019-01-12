Kangana Ranaut is all set to feature in a historical period movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Opting for a different genre for her career, this time Kangana Ranaut wants to work in a superhero movie. Any guesses with whom she wants to work? Well, she is none other than Priyanka Chopra. Read more to know the details.

Kangana Ranaut has expressed her wish to work with Priyanka Chopra for a superhero movie. In an interview to a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra said that she would definitely like to do a movie with Priyanka. They had done a film called Krrish 3 together where she played a homely girl however, she thinks they can work good in a superhero movie. She and Priyanka Chopra can kick some butts.

Also, she feels that Priyanka Chopra is similar to a person who can kick butts as she is quite tough. Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in Krissh 3, directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut is a National Award Winner for her stellar acting performance in Queen. The actor had been involved in several controversies. From nepotism to her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan, she had been in the spotlight of tinsel town.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Simran. The movie did not perform well at the box office. Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi here she will portray the role of a freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai. This film is special for Kangana Ranaut as for the first time the actor has donned the director’s cap.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Keep, Danny Denzongpa, Jisshu Sengupta and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are in the lead roles. TV actor Ankita Lokhandwale is also making her debut in the Bollywood.

