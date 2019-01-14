Kangana Ranaut has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her choice of outfits. This time too, she looks beautiful in a black saree. She has shared several photographs on Instagram where she cam be seen flaunting her flawless style. She wore this saree to attend a Marathi Gaurav event in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut’s sartorial choices have always been applauded. From her kanjeevaram sarees to ruffled evening gown, she has always gone a notch higher in choosing her attires. This time too, she looks beautiful in a black saree. But this time, her outfit has been gifted by veteran actor Rekha and she looks gorgeous as ever. She took to Instagram on 14th January 2019 to share some photos before heading to Marathi Gaurav event in Mumbai.

She can be seen nailing her ethnic fashion goals. She accessorised her outfit with Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. She tied her hair in a bun by hairstylist Haseena Shaikh and makeup by Albert. This is not the first time that she has a shared the photographs. She has shared several glimpses on Instagram.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Manikanrnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Based on a historic periodic drama of the freedom fighter Queen Rani Laxmi Bai. Along with Kangana Ranaut, the movie also features Ankita Lokhandwala, Richard Keep, Jisshu Sengupta and Danny Denzengopa. The movie is directed by Krrish and Kangana Ranaut. TV actor Ankita Lokhandwale is making her debut on the silver screen adn for the first time Kangana Ranaut has donned director’s hat.

