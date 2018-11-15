Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's team who is active on social media has wished adorable kid Prithviraj a Happy birthday. a day before. In the photographs, they have shared a collage of photographs on Instagram where she can be seen smiling with the adorable munchkin.

Kangana Ranaut’s adorable nephew Prithvi will turn a year older on Thursday November 16, 2018. Kangana Ranaut’s team took to Instagram to share photographs a day before his birthday i.e on November 15, 2018 to wish the cute little munchkin. In the collage of photographs, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel can be seen happily posing for the cameras. These photographs are a pleasant sight to behold as the adorable kiddo looks super cute while posing with her massi Kangana.

Rangoli and Ajay welcomed the kid on November 16, 2017. Rangoli entered into a marital bliss with Ajay Chandel who works at Hewitt Associates in April 2011.

This is not the first time that she has shared PrithviRaj’s photos on Instagram, several times the little bundle of joy’s photos have been shared on the social media.

In an earlier interview with Femina, Kangana opened up about her sister and was quoted as saying that her sister had never been an ambitious person. She is always with set of people that she cares deeply for and confides in.

Revealing about Rangoli as a mother, Kangana Ranaut said that today as a mother to her baby (Prithviraj), she is even more exclusive. This baby is the centre of Rangoli’s existence today. Sometimes Kangana only gets to talk to her once in three days.

While speaking about Prithviraj, his nephew is cute and it was a special feeling when she held him for the first time. He bears a striking resemblance to Rangoli and her.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will appear on the big screen in a historic period film Manikarnika based on the story of a freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

