Kangana Ranaut workout: Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut has taken the internet by storm with her new still from her gym sessions with fitness trainer Namrita Purohit. Dressed in all white sports bra and tights, Kangana is practicing plank with Bollywood favorite pilates trainer Namrita Purohit.

Namrita Purohit took to her official Instagram handle earlier this morning to share a picture of Kangana and her working out. She captioned her post as- I got you Kangana! Pilates girls working out and having some fun.

In the photo, the two divas can be seen doing a couple’s workout on the Cadillac reformer as Kangana stretches on Manrita who is doing a push-up simultaneously.

Kangana Ranaut who once started her acting career back in 2006 with Gangster as Simran, followed by Woh Lamhe, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Life in a metro, Fashion and more. Apart from starring in more than forty films, she has also won many awards for her film such as Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu returns, Rangoon, Manikarnika and more.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Mental Hai kya with Rajkumar Rao and Panga for which she is gaining a lot of weight. Her movie Mental Hai Kya will release on July 26. Among other stars who train with Namrata Purohit are0- Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more.

