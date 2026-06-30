Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Queen 2 Shoot, Shares BTS Photo From Sets

Kangana Ranaut Queen 2: It has been 12 years since Kangana Ranaut came to our screens as Rani Mehra and changed the slice-of-life genre with her movie Queen. The movie was the pivot that paved a path for so many upcoming new films and for the fans of the movie, we have good news.

Rani Mehra is coming back! Yes you read it right and it is much sooner that you expect it to be. Actress turned politician Kangana recently took to her Instagram to announce the commencement of Queen 2 and made her fans know that she is coming back with the second innings and the recent success of her movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata just adds more the happiness of her fans,

What did Kangana Ranaut share from the Queen 2 wrap-up party?

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a series of happy behind the scenes pictures along with the main crew of the movie to celebrate the successful completion of the huge schedule. The snaps depicted a very happy mood in the sets with the actress giving out a big smile along with her team members.

The 39-year-old politician thanked everyone for the seamless shooting process through an emotional caption where she appreciated her happiness in playing her most famous character again.

“And its a wrap. Waoo, what a wonderful experience.”

— Kangana Ranaut via Instagram Stories

With the final clapboard pulled, the sequel has officially transitioned from active production into its editing and VFX post-production stage.

Who is directing Queen 2 and what is the expected plot?

Queen 2 brings together Kangana Ranaut and the immensely talented Vikas Bahl once again, who directed the 2014 hit film. Even though the producers have not revealed any plot details at all, industry analysts predict that Queen 2 would chronicle the journey of Rani Mehra, 10 years after she embarks on an adventurous solo honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam.

The script of the movie, which focuses on an experienced Rani dealing with society, relationships and her own identity in today’s times, would certainly maintain the trademark charm that had marked the original film.

Why was the original Queen movie considered a Bollywood masterpiece?

Coming into release in March 2014, the movie Queen proves to become one of the biggest sleeper hits and critically acclaimed movies of contemporary Bollywood productions. In spite of its moderate budget estimated at Rs 20–23 crore, the movie became so popular in the domestic box office owing only to its good word-of-mouth.

Rani Mehra, an isolated girl from Delhi, feels absolutely devastated when her fiancé, Vijay (played by Rajkummar Rao), chooses to cancel their wedding on the very day before that of their wedding ceremony. Instead of becoming upset and staying shut in her house, Rani makes a decision to go on her honeymoon journey alone.

During the journey, Rani opens up in the company of her hotel roommate Vijayalakshmi (played by Lisa Haydon) and of her roommates from abroad Oleksander (played by Mish Boyko), Taka (played by Jeffrey Ho), and Tim (played by Guillaume Guix). The role played by Kangana Ranaut becomes her second National Film Award for Best Actress while the movie itself earns the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

When is the official theatrical release date for Queen 2?

There hasn’t been any confirmation of an official release date from the producers of Queen 2. Nevertheless, since production is now officially under way, trade experts feel that the movie will be aiming for a perfect release window at the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.

It is an important professional development for Kangana Ranaut, following her political commitments and the recent theatrical performance of her socio-political film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.’

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