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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case: Delhi High Court Gives Meta 72 Hours To Remove Flagged Content

Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case: Delhi High Court Gives Meta 72 Hours To Remove Flagged Content

The Delhi High Court has directed Meta to remove flagged infringing content concerning Kangana Ranaut within 72 hours in her AI deepfake and personality rights case. The court also issued directions concerning websites hosting the specified material.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:42 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in her personality rights case, directing Meta Platforms to remove flagged infringing content within 72 hours of being notified. The order comes after Ranaut approached the court over allegedly obscene online material, AI-generated content and fake statements attributed to her.

Justice Vikas Mahajan passed the interim order on October 8, directing Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to take down offending material identified by Ranaut. The court also directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications to issue directions to the concerned internet and telecom service providers to block access to websites hosting the specified content within 72 hours.

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The case highlights the growing legal concerns surrounding AI-generated impersonation, manipulated videos and the unauthorised use of a public figure’s identity online.

What Did The Delhi High Court Order In Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case?

The court directed Meta to remove or disable access to infringing content flagged by Ranaut within 72 hours of receiving the relevant notification. The directions cover offending material identified in the proceedings, rather than imposing a blanket ban on all content mentioning the actor. The court also directed the relevant government departments to issue instructions to internet service providers and telecom service providers for blocking access to websites hosting the specified material within the same period.

During the proceedings, Ranaut’s counsel raised concerns over allegedly obscene content and AI-generated material circulated online, including fake news and fabricated statements attributed to her. The interim directions are intended to provide relief against the identified material while the broader personality rights suit continues before the court.

What Kind Of Content Was Kangana Ranaut Seeking To Remove?

Ranaut’s plea sought protection against the unauthorised use of her identity and material that allegedly violated her personality rights. Her counsel flagged obscene and sexualised content, AI-generated images and fake statements attributed to the actor-politician.

Such material can create the impression that a public figure appeared in an image or made a statement when the content may have been fabricated or manipulated. AI-generated deepfakes can make this distinction harder for audiences to recognise.

The legal proceedings concern the specific material identified by Ranaut and the alleged infringement of her rights. The case should not be read as a general prohibition on criticism, satire or every image of the actor shared online.

Can Kangana Ranaut Ask For More Content To Be Removed?

Yes. The court permitted Ranaut to notify the defendants about additional infringing URLs, accounts, channels or content discovered after the filing of the suit. The order states that the defendants must remove the additional material or disable access to it without requiring Ranaut to institute fresh proceedings for every new instance.

This provision could make it easier to seek action against further material identified during the course of the case, subject to the terms of the court’s directions.

When Will Kangana Ranaut’s Personality Rights Case Be Heard Next?

Ranaut’s plea is listed for its next hearing on February 3, 2027. The interim order provides directions for dealing with the flagged content while the legal proceedings continue.

The case concerns the protection of her name, image, likeness and other identifying attributes against alleged misuse. The broader dispute remains before the court, and the interim relief should not be confused with a final decision on every claim raised in the suit.

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Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case: Delhi High Court Gives Meta 72 Hours To Remove Flagged Content
Tags: AI deepfakeBollywoodBollywood newsdelhi high courtKangana Ranautpersonality-rights

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Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case: Delhi High Court Gives Meta 72 Hours To Remove Flagged Content
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