Kangana Ranaut photos: The bold Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the airport in a very unique look. In the picture, Kangana was seen in the old school look at the airport. She wore a baby pink-coloured saree and paired it with a white floral blouse. The hottie as always look supremely classy and elegant.

Kangana Ranaut is now going to be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, where she is expected to play the role of a kabaddi player

Kangana Ranaut photos: The bold and stunning Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut was spotted recently in a very cool attire. The picture was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page. In the picture, Kangana was seen in the old school look at the airport. She wore a baby pink-coloured saree and paired it with a white floral blouse, which had pink and green flowers on it. Despite the traditional look, the hottie managed to do justice to this amazing look.

More unique was her hairdo, which was tied in two pigtail plaits, she also used pink ribbons. She completed the look with really classy orange stilettoes. The hottie as always look supremely classy and elegant. No wonder she kills many hearts over social media and in the entertainment industry.

Kangna has been part of many successful hits, such as Woh Lamhe (2006), Life in a… Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008).

Besides serious films, she was recently seen in Queen (2014) and a comedy film titled Tanu Weds Manu. All the films turned out to be really successful and did quite well at the box office.

The hottie is now going to be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, where she is expected to play the role of a kabaddi player.

Though not much has been revealed about the film, the film revolves around kabaddi, family values and complicated human relationships.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More