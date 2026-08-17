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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’

On Independence Day, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and why stories of doctors, nurses and ordinary citizens can offer a wider definition of courage and patriotism.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 21:32 IST

Kangana Ranaut believes patriotism cannot be defined only by what happens at the country’s borders. In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor-politician spoke about her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which turns the spotlight on healthcare workers and ordinary people who display courage in extraordinary circumstances.

“I have tremendous respect for our armed forces and the sacrifices they make for the country. But patriotism has many forms,” Kangana said, stressing that doctors saving lives, nurses caring for patients, teachers educating children and citizens standing up for what is right can also represent love for the nation. For Kangana, that broader idea of patriotism is particularly relevant around Independence Day. She hopes the film encourages audiences to recognise the contribution of people whose work often happens away from the spotlight.

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Why Kangana Wants Young Audiences To See The Film

The actor also believes younger viewers need stories that present heroism in a more relatable way. While larger-than-life heroes remain an important part of cinema, she feels courage can also be found in everyday choices. “The people in this story did not wake up that day knowing they were going to become heroes. They were simply going to work,” she said.

According to Kangana, the film’s central message is that people do not need to wait for a defining moment to demonstrate courage. Responsibility, compassion and standing up for someone can be equally powerful expressions of character.

‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Is About Unsung Heroes

Kangana said the film is not simply about the incident at its centre but about how ordinary people respond when circumstances push them to their limits. “Countless people whose courage remains unknown” often get left out of the larger historical narrative, she noted, adding that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata attempts to bring one such story before audiences.

Directed and written by Manoj Tapadia, the film stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde, Esha Dey and others. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is currently streaming on ZEE5.

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Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’
Tags: Bharat Bhhagya ViddhaataBollywoodKangana Ranaut

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Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’

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Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’

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Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’
Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’
Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’
Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’

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