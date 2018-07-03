Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, has been grabbing all attention with her latest photoshoot for the magazine cover of Cosmopolitan. Kangana, who entered the film industry without and connections and a godfather, has made it big all by herself and has delivered spectacular performances in films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, among many others.

Her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut is not just known for her fine acting skills but also for her bold fashion statements which make her stand out from the rest in the industry. May it be her stunning ramp walk for a fashion event or her photoshoots, her fashion choices have always made us drool over her even more. Kangana has been a head turner whenever she poses for a magazine cover and her latest photoshoot for the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine has taken social media by storm. The diva, who recently featured on the July edition of fashion magazine Cosmopolitan, has been grabbed all eyeballs after she donned a purple and black bikini. To complement her look, Kangana wore a golden coloured coat which made her look even sexier. The picture surfaced on the Internet on Tuesday morning and has taken social media by storm. Her striking expressions in the cover photo of Cosmopolitan and her sexy bikini is what has drives fans crazy.

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Simran, has grabbed all media attention after she posed like a boss for the cover photo of Cosmo.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is a biopic on Rani Lakshmi Bai. The film has been directed by South filmmaker Krish and is slated to release this year. Kangana is also busy shooting for dark-comedy Mental Hai Kya which also features Rajkummar Rao.

