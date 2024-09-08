Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Cleared With Cuts, Gets U/A Certificate But CBFC Seeks Fact-Check On Historical Quotes

Among the requested alterations were the removal or modification of specific scenes, such as one depicting a soldier striking an infant and another showing the beheading of three women during an attack on Bangladeshi refugees.

Before Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency encountered delays due to controversy, it was initially granted a ‘UA’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), contingent on three edits and the inclusion of factual sources for certain historical quotes.

According to a leading publication, these quotes included remarks by former US President Richard Nixon about Indian women and Winston Churchill’s comment on Indians “breeding like rabbits.”

A ‘UA’ rating allows for viewing with parental guidance. The film was submitted to the CBFC for certification on July 8, and by August 8—before calls for a ban from Sikh groups—the CBFC had outlined 10 required changes for approval.

Among the requested alterations were the removal or modification of specific scenes, such as one depicting a soldier striking an infant and another showing the beheading of three women during an attack on Bangladeshi refugees.

Additionally, an expletive yelled by a crowd after a leader’s death was to be replaced, and the surname of a family in one line was to be changed.

The CBFC also demanded that the filmmakers provide sources for all research, statistics, and historical details related to Bangladeshi refugees, as well as court rulings, and asked for permission to use archival footage from ‘Operation Bluestar.’

On the previous Friday, Ranaut shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the release of Emergency had been postponed while awaiting CBFC certification. She expressed disappointment, saying, “With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed. We are still waiting for the certification from the censor board. The new release date will be announced soon. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

In addition to directing the film, Kangana plays the lead role. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade, with Talpade portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan. The late actor Satish Kaushik will appear as former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Jagjivan Ram.

Despite the initial approval, Emergency has faced boycott calls from several Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akal Takht, who have called for an immediate ban. They allege that the film misrepresents the Sikh community and portrays them negatively.

