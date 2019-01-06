Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again killed the Internet with her amazing looks. The diva was recently spotted wearing a grey tight fitted suit. She completed her look with Zara shoes and kept her hair tied with a side parting. Her beautiful hair was done by Haseena Shaikh, media reports said.

Coming back to her grey suit, the outfit she selected to wear was a grey pantsuit designed by Nikhil Thampi

Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again killed the Internet with her amazing looks. The diva recently was spotted wearing a grey tight fitted suit. Lately, the diva has also hit headlines for her upcoming film Manikarnika promotions, earlier she was seen in a very beautiful saree and her photos were posted on Instagram by celebrity photographers.

Kangana has given many hits such as Simran, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, and Gangster. Coming back to her grey suit, the outfit she selected to wear was a grey pantsuit designed by Nikhil Thampi. She completed her look with Zara shoes and kept her hair tied with a side parting. Her beautiful hair was done by Haseena Shaikh, media reports said.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is a historical biopic film, which is based on the life and struggle of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, who fought against the British East India Company in the first war of Independence-the mutiny of 1857.

Kangana officially has no Instagram page. She remains one of the top actresses of B-town who does not have an official Instagram page. However, she is active on Twitter and has many fan pages as well. She was recently in news for saying that she likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More