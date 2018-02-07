The much-awaited film Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut has been reportedly postponed from April 27th, 2018 to August 3rd, 2018. According to the latest reports, the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release date around Independence day because Rani Laxmibai's battle against the Britishers is believed to be the first fight for freedom.

Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the life of 19th century queen and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai has been reportedly postponed to a new release date. Earlier, the film was slated for a release on April 27, 2018 but now the filmmakers have reportedly decided to push back the release date on August 3rd, 2018. An insider close to DNA revealed, “Everything is going on track. Shooting is currently on in Alsisar, Rajasthan. They will complete it today and tomorrow onwards; filming will start in Bikaner where it will continue until the end of this month. With this, the movie’s shoot will also be wrapped up. There is ample time for post-production,”

“They could have released the film on April 27, but they decided to come in August because it is the month of our Independence. Rani Lakshmibai’s battle against the Britishers was the first fight for freedom, so looking at the emotion, the call was taken to release it in August,” the source added. The film has been opposed by Hindu group Sarva Brahman Mahasabha on the grounds that it distorts history and depicts a love affair between their queen and a British man. Suresh Mishra, the president of Sarva Brahman Mahasabha said in a statement, “We learnt about it from our friends and acquaintances in various parts of Rajasthan where some scenes of the film are being shot. The film is based on a foreigner’s book and tries to dampen the queen’s reputation.”

However, the makers of the film have clarified that the movie neither distorts historical facts nor does it portray anything objectionable. Film producer Kamal Jain said, “As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai’s character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film’s story depicts the same.”