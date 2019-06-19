It looks like the war between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut won’t come to an end anytime soon. Soon after Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina, who is apparently suffering from bipolar disorder, shocked everyone when she wrote on Twitter that she is living in a hell and Tweeted that she fully supports Kangana, her sister Rangoli took to Twitter and said that Sunaina called Kangana for help as her family is physically and mentally assaulting her.
In her Tweet, Rangoli, attacking Hrithik Roshan and his family, mentioned that they are harassing Sunaina as she is in love with a Muslim man and Hrithik’s family recently made a lady cop slap her. Rangoli added that Sunaina told her that her father Rakesh Roshan beats her a lot and her brother Hrithik Roshan wants to put her behind bars.
Rangoli’s Tweets have shocked everyone and we are still waiting for the reactions of Hrithik Roshan and his family on the same. The war between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan has been going on for the past 2 years now. They leave no opportunity to attack each other.
Tweeting about how Sunaina is having a miserable time with her family and living in hell with her brother Hrithik Roshan, Rangoli wrote that she is scared for the safety of Sunaina as she called Kangana and started crying. Rangoli’s Tweets have taken everyone by surprise.
Kangana’s comments on the same are awaited. The actress, who was last seen in Manikarnika, will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya.