Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli's recent Tweets have shocked everyone in which she wrote that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina called Kangana and said that Hrithik and the family are physically assaulting her.

It looks like the war between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut won’t come to an end anytime soon. Soon after Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina, who is apparently suffering from bipolar disorder, shocked everyone when she wrote on Twitter that she is living in a hell and Tweeted that she fully supports Kangana, her sister Rangoli took to Twitter and said that Sunaina called Kangana for help as her family is physically and mentally assaulting her.

In her Tweet, Rangoli, attacking Hrithik Roshan and his family, mentioned that they are harassing Sunaina as she is in love with a Muslim man and Hrithik’s family recently made a lady cop slap her. Rangoli added that Sunaina told her that her father Rakesh Roshan beats her a lot and her brother Hrithik Roshan wants to put her behind bars.

Rangoli’s Tweets have shocked everyone and we are still waiting for the reactions of Hrithik Roshan and his family on the same. The war between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan has been going on for the past 2 years now. They leave no opportunity to attack each other.

Tweeting about how Sunaina is having a miserable time with her family and living in hell with her brother Hrithik Roshan, Rangoli wrote that she is scared for the safety of Sunaina as she called Kangana and started crying. Rangoli’s Tweets have taken everyone by surprise.

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd)…. I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd)…. so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure…(contd) https://t.co/KJ6Kl6WCss — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(contd)…and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Kangana’s comments on the same are awaited. The actress, who was last seen in Manikarnika, will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya.

And living in hell continues ….gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

