Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Kabir Singh had been in headlines for various reasons. Be it controversial kissing scenes, or, Shahid Kapoor’s character Kabir, showcasing toxic masculinity, the movie successfully grabbed our attention for every reason. After the movie’s release, several critics criticised the movie for promoting misogyny and patriarchy. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has come out in open to defend the movie Kabir Singh. She posted a series of tweets where she has lashed out on feminists. She also took a dig at Gully Boy’s character Safeena Alia Bhatt. In a separate tweet, she pointed out that nobody complaint about Alia Bhatt’s character which was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir.
This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut’s sister had targetted Alia Bhatt. During Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s screening, the actress described Alia Bhatt’s acting talent mediocre and also said Alia Bhatt wouldn’t have achieved her success, had Karan Johar not supported her.
Also during Judgmental Hai Kya screening, the sister hit out at Ranbir and Alia for not voicing their opinion over Indian politics. To this response, Alia Bhatt she had lauded Kangana as an opinionated individual, while she personally doesn’t like to be divulged into political conversations.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Judgmental Hai Kya along with Rajkummar Rao. The movie’s trailer has also been released and was widely appreciated for its gripping plot. She was last appeared in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao had together was featured together in Queen. Kangana Ranaut even won a National Award for her acting skill.