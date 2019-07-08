Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had been a favourite child of controversies, ever since it has been released. While some critics bluntly termed 'misogynist' and 'patriarchy'. Now, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has extended her support to the film and lashed out at feminism.

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Kabir Singh had been in headlines for various reasons. Be it controversial kissing scenes, or, Shahid Kapoor’s character Kabir, showcasing toxic masculinity, the movie successfully grabbed our attention for every reason. After the movie’s release, several critics criticised the movie for promoting misogyny and patriarchy. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has come out in open to defend the movie Kabir Singh. She posted a series of tweets where she has lashed out on feminists. She also took a dig at Gully Boy’s character Safeena Alia Bhatt. In a separate tweet, she pointed out that nobody complaint about Alia Bhatt’s character which was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir.

This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut’s sister had targetted Alia Bhatt. During Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s screening, the actress described Alia Bhatt’s acting talent mediocre and also said Alia Bhatt wouldn’t have achieved her success, had Karan Johar not supported her.

yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)…every time her boy friend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)…woman against woman, if your man cheats on you don’t want to talk to you not take your calls go beat up the woman he likes, yeh sab feminist ispe khade hokar taliyaan marte hain… socho !! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

Weeks apart Rani LaxmiBai &Gully Boy come, not a single word from feminazi about LaxmiBai’s feminism!! kyun because she is a Maratha Hindu woman?In Sanju,@RajkumarHirani Sir shows criminal underworld of 80s 90s bollywood no mention of Dawood, Chota Shakeel, Abu Saleem..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)…in the name of mafia one Marathi don wearing teeka and rudraksh shown and his crime is that he puts Ganpati pandals… wah!!! What to say to this Hindu phobic industry aur unke chatukar yeh berozgaar media …(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)…. I urge all outsiders to protect @imvangasandeep sir, He is no different than @ZoyaAkhtarOff so no step motherly treatment for him please 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

Dear @Su4ita @anupamachopra @RajeevMasand aur aapke saare bhai bandhu ko @Advani_Kiara ke kirdar ko crucify karna hai kyunki she believes in monogamy, magar Gully Boy mein jab @RanveerOfficial @kalkikanmani ka deewana ho jata hai…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)…. uske saath sex karke @aliaa08 ko bhool jata hai, Alia ke phones nahin leta, peecha choodane ke chakkar mein hai, lekin yeh Bandi Aalia, uske jisam keliye mari ja rahi hai, yeh feminism hai? She breaks Kalki’s head for what?…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(contd…Raja beta ke jism mein aisa kya hai? Why she takes him back ? Why she takes this cheating cockroach back ?Every man who cheats is a coackroch, kyun Alia uske jism ki itni deewani hai jab tak woh mil nahin jata use chain nahin aata, Yeh feminism hai? Pls samjhao mujhe 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

Also during Judgmental Hai Kya screening, the sister hit out at Ranbir and Alia for not voicing their opinion over Indian politics. To this response, Alia Bhatt she had lauded Kangana as an opinionated individual, while she personally doesn’t like to be divulged into political conversations.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Judgmental Hai Kya along with Rajkummar Rao. The movie’s trailer has also been released and was widely appreciated for its gripping plot. She was last appeared in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao had together was featured together in Queen. Kangana Ranaut even won a National Award for her acting skill.

