Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel latest tweet has created a new controversy. She had lashed out at Hrithik Roshan sister revealed that Sunaina Roshan has been apologising to Kangana Ranaut and to her that she didn't stand up for both of them.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is an avid media user and she leaves no stone unturned to stand up for her sister, be it exposing Bollywood for endorsing nepotism to calling out celebs, media portals for defaming Kangana.

Kangana and Hrithik’s legal controversy is still underway, and recently, Rangoli Chandel has shared a series of tweets. Her latest tweet has sparked a new controversy now. Rangoli in her latest tweet revealed that how Kangana has been helping her in building a new house in Kullu.

A user then replied on her tweet and commented that tweet that there is no big deal in this as every sibling should help each other. Replying to which Rangoli lashed out at Hrithik and said that not every sibling duo is nice to each other.

Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures…(contd) pic.twitter.com/lBX5yAWZr7 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd)….for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday 💕 pic.twitter.com/JO4Pfy6wEr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Arey yaar everyone love their brothers and sisters and want to do for them whatever capacity they have! What's new in it? — ranjita_cs (@chakrabarti_r) June 12, 2019

Marking a big statement she revealed that Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan has been apologising to Kangana Ranaut that she didn’t stand up for her. She even tweeted that the bipolar rumour originated from Hrithik’s PR machinery, as punishment for Sunaina’s alleged calls to Kangana.

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends…. (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

She wrote that Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends…. (contd)”.

(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd)…. day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

It was reported that Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been suffering from bipolar disorder. Later on, she cleared the speculations and clarified that she has not been suffering from any psychological disorder. Meanwhile, the truth about whether Sunaina has really broken her ties with her family members or is she having some other issue will be revealed only with the course of time

