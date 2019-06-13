Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is an avid media user and she leaves no stone unturned to stand up for her sister, be it exposing Bollywood for endorsing nepotism to calling out celebs, media portals for defaming Kangana.
Kangana and Hrithik’s legal controversy is still underway, and recently, Rangoli Chandel has shared a series of tweets. Her latest tweet has sparked a new controversy now. Rangoli in her latest tweet revealed that how Kangana has been helping her in building a new house in Kullu.
A user then replied on her tweet and commented that tweet that there is no big deal in this as every sibling should help each other. Replying to which Rangoli lashed out at Hrithik and said that not every sibling duo is nice to each other.
Marking a big statement she revealed that Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan has been apologising to Kangana Ranaut that she didn’t stand up for her. She even tweeted that the bipolar rumour originated from Hrithik’s PR machinery, as punishment for Sunaina’s alleged calls to Kangana.
She wrote that Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends…. (contd)”.
It was reported that Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been suffering from bipolar disorder. Later on, she cleared the speculations and clarified that she has not been suffering from any psychological disorder. Meanwhile, the truth about whether Sunaina has really broken her ties with her family members or is she having some other issue will be revealed only with the course of time