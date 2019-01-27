Kangana Ranaut's latest photographs defines her comfortable fashion. She wore a striped white and blue shirt with denim. A grey coloured overcoat perfectly matched her outfit. She accessorised her overall appearance with Christian Dior tote bag with sunglasses.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor Kangana Ranaut has again left all of us stunned with her appearance at the airport. A photograph has been shared on the Instagram where the actor looks fabulous in her choice of outfit. Kangana Ranaut wore a striped white and blue shirt with denim. She matched her overall look with a grey coloured overcoat. To accentuate her look, she made sure to accessorise her appearance with Christian Dior tote bag with sunglasses. With minimal accessories and dewy make up she looks beautiful.

But what is grabbing on the Internet is the cost of tote bag which she carried with herself with utmost grace. As per reports, the cost of the bag is $2,700 which converts into Rs 1,91,431.35, almost Rs 2 lakh. Whoah! that’s a huge cost.

But this isn’t the first time that Kangana Ranaut has impressed us with her fashionable attires. Time and again, she has left everyone impressed with her awestruck outfits.

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has collected around 8.75 crores at the box office on the first day. According to the predictions of the film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, on Day 3 too, it will also collect double digits which will take the opening weekend numbers between Rs 35 and Rs 45 crore.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-zMBisg1MM

