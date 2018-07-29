It seems like Kangana is a bit upset with her friend nowadays. The reason being 'Quantico'actor kept her engagement with singer Nick Jonas a secret. In an interview with DNA, Kangana joked about the fact saying that the actor is her close friend and she is upset with her as she did not tell me about her engagement with Nick Jonas.

Well, we all know that Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra are close friends since they have worked together in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, but it seems like Kangana is a bit upset with her friend nowadays. The reason being ‘Quantico’actor kept her engagement with singer Nick Jonas a secret. In an interview with DNA, Kangana joked about the fact saying that the actor is her close friend and she is upset with her as she did not tell me about her engagement with Nick Jonas. The rumours about Priyanka getting engage to Nick surfaced on July 28 when Bharat filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she is no longer a part of the film due to a special reason.

Besides him, Nikhil Namit, CEO of Reel Life Productions seemed a little upset with Priyanka after she told him that she had to leave due to her engagement. He also added that it was quite unprofessional on her part. Also, a report regarding the couple’s engagement was also doing the rounds on US media on Friday.

Till now, neither Priyanka or Nick has revealed about their relationship. Although, the duo was recently sharing several dates including a dinner date in India and New York City.

ALSO READ: Bharat: Katrina Kaif signed as the leading lady of Salman Khan-starrer after Priyanka Chopra’s exit?

However, the actor’s mother Madhu Chopra had also dodged the marriage plans of her daughter with the American singer. On being asked about if the Chopras are serious about tying the knot between PeeCee and Nick Jonas, she said that if the duo becomes serious about each other and their relationship then they will also get serious about the marriage.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently working for her upcoming film Manikarnika-The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie is scheduled to release on January 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More