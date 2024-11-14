Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

One of 2024’s most-awaited films, Kanguva, is set to premiere on November 14. The excitement around this film is skyrocketing, largely due to its stellar cast. Leading the lineup, Suriya plays dual roles as ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Francis Theodore,’ while Bobby Deol takes on the role of ‘Udhiran,’ Disha Patani appears as ‘Angelina,’ Yogi Babu as […]

One of 2024’s most-awaited films, Kanguva, is set to premiere on November 14. The excitement around this film is skyrocketing, largely due to its stellar cast.

Leading the lineup, Suriya plays dual roles as ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Francis Theodore,’ while Bobby Deol takes on the role of ‘Udhiran,’ Disha Patani appears as ‘Angelina,’ Yogi Babu as ‘Colt 95,’ and Redin Kingsley as ‘Accelerator.’ Kanguva is directed by Siva, known for previous hits like Charlie Chaplin, Sreeram, Manasellam, Nenunnanu, Gowtam SSC, and Boss.

Director Siva Clarifies Kanguva is Not a Fantasy Film

Amid growing fan theories suggesting Kanguva could be set in a fantasy world, director Siva recently addressed these assumptions in an interview with Cinema Express, confirming that the film is not fantasy-based.

Though the film features a “mythological-like setting,” Siva emphasized that Suriya’s character lacks any superhuman powers. He revealed that Kanguva draws inspiration from historical events in Tamil Nadu dating back 1,500 years, describing it as an “imaginary world” based on real historical elements rather than fantasy.

Massive Budget for Suriya’s Kanguva

With a budget estimated between Rs. 300 and Rs. 350 crore, Kanguva required significant funding to achieve Siva’s ambitious vision. Producers K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Studio Green, and UV Creations invested in cutting-edge technology, including advanced VFX and elaborate set designs, to authentically capture the film’s historical setting.

Star Salaries: Suriya’s Paycheck Sets Records

The film’s lead actors commanded impressive fees, underscoring their star power. According to reports, Suriya was paid a substantial Rs. 39 crore for his role, while Bobby Deol, making his Tamil cinema debut, received Rs. 5 crore.

As per reports, Disha Patani, also debuting in Tamil cinema, earned Rs. 3 crore. Suriya’s fee, seven times higher than Bobby Deol’s, highlights his immense popularity in Tamil and South Indian cinema.

Worldwide Release and High Expectations

Kanguva is launching in 10 languages worldwide, with creators confident about its impact on global audiences. Early reviews describe it as a “cult classic” and a “hit,” raising hopes that it could set new box office records. With a grand release and high anticipation, Kanguva is poised to make waves in cinemas worldwide, awaiting the audience’s verdict.

