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Home > Entertainment News > Kanika Kapoor Birthday Special: From A Lucknow Girl To Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey To Stardom

Kanika Kapoor Birthday Special: From A Lucknow Girl To Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey To Stardom

Long before Baby Doll turned Kanika Kapoor into a household name, the singer had already spent years training in music and navigating a life far removed from Bollywood’s spotlight. On her birthday, here’s a look at the unconventional journey that took the Lucknow-born singer from classical music to chart-topping Bollywood anthems.

Kanika Kapoor (Photo:X)
Kanika Kapoor (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 15:21 IST

Kanika Kapoor’s journey to Bollywood stardom was anything but conventional. Born and raised in Lucknow, Kapoor developed an interest in music at a young age. She began training in Hindustani classical music when she was just 12 and later studied music at Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow. As a teenager, she also performed with veteran singer Anup Jalota. Music, however, was not always a straightforward career path for Kapoor. She eventually moved to London after marriage and became a mother of three. For several years, her life was largely centred around her family.

But the desire to sing never disappeared.

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‘Jugni Ji’ Became Her First Break

Kapoor eventually returned to music professionally and released Jugni Ji in 2012. The independent single, a contemporary take on traditional Punjabi folk sounds, became a success and brought her to the attention of the Indian music industry. Her big Bollywood breakthrough arrived soon after.

In 2014, Kapoor lent her voice to Baby Doll for Sunny Leone’s Ragini MMS 2. Composed by Meet Bros Anjjan, the song became an instant chartbuster and transformed Kapoor from an emerging singer into one of Bollywood’s most sought-after voices. The track went on to win multiple awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

‘Baby Doll’ Was Only The Beginning

Kapoor quickly followed the success of Baby Doll with a string of popular songs. Her voice became a familiar presence on Bollywood soundtracks, particularly through energetic tracks such as Lovely from Happy New Year, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy and Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela. What made Kapoor stand out was the versatility in her voice. She could move from high-energy dance numbers to softer romantic songs without losing her distinct vocal identity.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, in particular, became another defining song of her career, cementing her reputation as one of the go-to voices for Bollywood’s biggest party tracks.

Building A Career Beyond Bollywood

Kapoor’s career eventually expanded beyond Hindi cinema. She has performed internationally and released music across different languages and genres, while continuing to appear on film soundtracks. She has also collaborated with several prominent names in the Indian music industry and remained a regular presence on the live-performance circuit.

Her career is particularly notable because her biggest break did not come in her early twenties, as is often expected of playback singers. Instead, Kapoor found mainstream success after years of personal and professional detours.

The Journey Behind ‘Baby Doll’

Today, Baby Doll remains the song most closely associated with Kanika Kapoor. But reducing her career to one viral hit overlooks the years of preparation that came before it. From classical music lessons in Lucknow to motherhood, London and eventually the Bollywood recording studio, Kapoor’s story is one of persistence and reinvention.

She did not arrive in the industry through the conventional route. She arrived after life had already taken her somewhere else — and then proved that it was never too late to return to the dream.

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Kanika Kapoor Birthday Special: From A Lucknow Girl To Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey To Stardom
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Kanika Kapoor Birthday Special: From A Lucknow Girl To Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey To Stardom

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Kanika Kapoor Birthday Special: From A Lucknow Girl To Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey To Stardom
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Kanika Kapoor Birthday Special: From A Lucknow Girl To Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey To Stardom
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