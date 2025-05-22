Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Kanika Kapoor Calls Urvashi Rautela ‘First Lady of India’ While Poking Fun At Her, Internet Calls It Bullying

Urvashi Rautela and Kanika Kapoor


Actress Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to the limelight, often making headlines for her offbeat remarks. However, her recent appearance at a party has sparked controversy for a different reason.

A viral video shows Urvashi being seemingly “bullied” by Kanika Kapoor, Orry, and others as they pressured her to perform her song Dabidi Dibidi.

Kanika Kapoor Introduces Urvashi as ‘First Lady of India’

The video begins with Kanika Kapoor mockingly introducing Urvashi to a room full of people as the “Honourable First Lady of India”. The actress, clearly uncomfortable, is then thrust into the spotlight as Orry and others scream and push her to take center stage.

Despite her visible discomfort, Urvashi sportingly sings her track, but is repeatedly interrupted by hoots and sarcastic comments from the crowd. At one point, she tries to take the mic from Kanika but is unsuccessful, adding to the awkwardness of the situation.

Netizens Accuse Kanika Kapoor and Orry of Bullying

Once the video surfaced online, social media users rallied behind Urvashi, calling out Kanika, Orry, and others for their inappropriate behavior. One user wrote, “That’s straight up bullying. I feel bad for her.” Another added, “They are mocking her in the name of fun… not cool at all.”

Many were particularly shocked by Kanika Kapoor’s actions, with comments such as, “This behaviour wasn’t expected from Kanika,” surfacing online. The backlash highlights the growing sensitivity of netizens toward celebrity conduct and public decency.

The incident reportedly took place during the ‘Indians at Cannes’ party, attended by Orry, Kanika Kapoor, Vedant Mahajan, and others. Urvashi, known for her extravagant style, became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons this time.

Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads With Parrot Prop and Torn Gown

At the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Urvashi once again grabbed headlines with her vibrant outfit and flamboyant parrot prop reportedly worth Rs 4 lakh. Social media users dubbed it the “parrot look” due to its loud and colorful appearance.

In another dramatic moment, Urvashi walked the red carpet in a torn black gown, which she later revealed ripped during an abrupt car stop by her driver, who was trying to save an elderly person.

Additionally, the actress reportedly had an emotional moment at Cannes, as she missed her wheelchair-bound mother, Meera.

