Kanika Kapoor COVID-19 controversy: Actress Sonam Kapoor through her tweet backed singer Kanika Kapoor and wrote: she arrived in India on March 9th, when the country was not on self-isolation. However, she was badly trolled by netizens.

Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus case: After tested positive for Covid-19 and not maintaining self-quarantine for 14 days, singer Kanika Kapoor has been severely criticized by the nation and now by Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS medical officials as she is not cooperating with the hospital staff and complains about the services given to her. However, actress Sonam Kapoor came in defence of Kanika and wrote: Stop blaming her, as she arrived in India on March 9th, when the country was not on quarantine but playing Holi.

Within no time, netizens she got trolled on social media, as netizens said, Sonam has chosen the wrong reason to support her. While another wrote: Kanika skipped the protocols, keeping others’ lives at risk. While the third user wrote: Sonam is backing her close friend.

Meanwhile, Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow said, the hospital is giving the best to her, she must understand it and cooperate with them as a patient and not as a star. A gluten-free diet has been given to her from the hospital’s kitchen; things will work better if she co-operates with them.

Currently, the facilities are given to her are an isolated air-conditioned room, bed, television with an attached toilet. By the staff utmost care has been given to her, but she must behave as patient and not throw tantrums of a.celebrity, Dr Dhiman added.

Should we all personally thank Her for attending parties, skipping the protocols, endangering the lives of many, including the President of India? — Doctor Outsider (@QuirkySeelie) March 21, 2020

That’s a very kaPoor defence. — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 21, 2020

Dear, #kanika came from London Everyone coming from abroad has been told to remain home-quarantined becoz even if one is not having symptoms,they can be carriers & can spread the virus & affect those who are weak & vulnerable & PM Modi had said no Holi & so I didn’t play Holi — Pallavi (@pallavict) March 21, 2020

According to police, on March 11, Kapoor had landed in Lucknow airport, where she had been asked to self-isolate as per the rules. Howbeit, she considered the order unuseful and went on to socially engage with people, keeping others’ lives at risk. Her travel history was of London and UK from their she stayed in a plush hotel.

Saving your close friend pic.twitter.com/NvwAaL302l — Girish S (@girishs2) March 21, 2020

On Friday, Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote: For the past 4 days signs of the virus were seen in her body, she got tested and the result came positive for Covid-19. Her family and she are incomplete house arrest, and moving forward fro the treatment. Even she has been booked for her negligence, an FIR has been lodged against her under IPC section 269, 270, 188 in Sarojini Nagar police station.

