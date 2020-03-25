Kanika Kapoor tested positive of Coronavirus yet again, while 60 people whom she came in contact with have been tested negative giving a sigh of relief to rest of 206 people who came in contact with her.

Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor has been found positive of Coronavirus yet again after going through a third test, she got the virus possibly during her stay in England as she returned to India on 9th of March and began to develop symptoms a week after, during the period she thought she was free of the virus she came in contact with approximately 266 people, fortunately 60 of them have been tested negative of the virus assuring the doctors that the rest 206 might as well not have Coronavirus in them.

Kanika Kapoor has been a matter of Debate in the news rooms as well as on the social media with people deeming her as irresponsible and vile, though the singer has clarified that upon returning she went through a screening and nothing was found at the time amidst the social media posts that claimed she escaped through the washroom of the airport and hid her travel history on purpose which has been strictly denied by her.

Meanwhile Ojas Desai one of Kanika’s friend who stayed with her for 2 days in Taj Hotel has also been found negative of the COVID-19 as he shared the news on social media.

Kanika is under medical surveillance at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, where she has been admitted ever since her results came positive and will likely be there for a while as SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman said that the singer will continue to be at the medical facility as long as her tests are coming positive and she will be discharged only when her two consecutive tests for Coronavirus show negative results.

