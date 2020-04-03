In a recent interview with Kanika Kapoor's family, they revealed about Kanika's travel history and told what, when and how it happened. They even said that she was not throwing tantrums, she was asked by the doctors to change into medical gown behind a curtain which was not comfortable for her so she complained. Read the full article to know more.

Ever since the Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been diagnosed with COVID -19, she has been subjected to a lot of trolls and criticism. She was the first one known for not self quarantining after returning from London. Not only this, but she was also trolled more as she attended three to four parties after her return. Firstly she was criticized for all of this and then secondly when she was diagnosed, she started throwing her tantrums of a star at the hospital, this was the second reason of the people for criticizing her.

Now, at present in an interview with India Today, Kanika’s family has revealed everything about what exactly happened with Kanika, when it happened, when did she went for her tests and also what happened at the hospital. The family said that Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences hospital claimed Kanika for throwing tantrums at the hospital, her family said that she was not throwing tantrums she was asked by the doctors to change her clothes and wear a medical gown behind a curtain in the hospital room, in which she was not comfortable. She was also worried as there was dirt in the ward and she asked the hospital staff to clean it.

Earlier in an interview with Times Of India, Kanika said that she has not been given any food to eat in the hospital. She said that she is sitting in the hospital since 11 am and she has not been attended by any doctor, she was just given 2 bananas and one orange which had flies on it. She added that she informed the doctors that she is having a fever but nobody is attending her and nobody has even given her any kind of medicine. She said in her statement that since the time she is there in the hospital, doctors are threatening her and ill-treating her.

Later, Dr. RK Dhiman, the director of the hospital said that she has been provided with the best facilities. He said that the staff is wearing an anti-infection mask for a shift of four hours and after every four hours the shift is changed and the room is cleaned. He said all the claims given by Kanika are baseless, she should cooperate with their staff and should not throw tantrums of a star.

Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coid-19 for 5 times till now,though she is now asymptomatic of the disease.

