Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39 on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital in Bangalore on Sunday afternoon after he suffered from breathlessness and convulsions. Dr G Govindaiah Yateesh at the Appolo Speciality Hospital shared that Chiranjeevi’s family members informed him that the actor suffered convulsions on Saturday and they had consulted a doctor but his condition worsened over the night.

The doctor added that Chiranjeevi was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state at 2:18 pm. He was declared dead after all efforts to resuscitate him failed. He is also being tested for Covid-19. Grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad, brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun, Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot with actor Meghana Raj in 2018. Meghna Raj is the daughter of veteran actors Sunder Raj and Pramila Joshi.

Having acted in 22 films, Chiranjeevi Sarja made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Vayuputra. Some of his other popular films include Varadhanayaka, Whistle, Chandralekha, Rudra Tandava and Amma I Love You. His upcoming films include Rajamarthanda, April, Ranam and Kshatreya.

Karnataka: Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 39 years. pic.twitter.com/ujciZvf9Po — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

The Indian film industry as well as his fans and admirers is in deep shock after his sudden demise. Confirming his death on Twitter, Actor Priyamani wrote that she is shocked to hear about Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise. Expressing her condolences to the entire family, Priyamani said that she can never forget his smiling face.

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face💔💔💔my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) June 7, 2020

Here’s how social media is reacting to Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise:

Kannada Actor #ChiranjeeviSarja passed away due to heart attack earlier today.. Shocking.. He was jus 39.. Brother of Actor #DhruvaSarja and Nephew of Actor #Arjun Condolences to his family.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Y4F8Jpx49g — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

