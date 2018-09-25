Kannada actor Duniya Vijay along with three others has been accused of assaulting and abducting a gym trainer. According to reports, the victim Maruthi Gowda and actor Vijay entered into a brawl, following which the actor and his friends allegedly abducted Gowda and assaulted him the entire night.

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay along with three others was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly assaulting and abducting his gym trainer. The incident took place while attending a bodybuilding competition at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar on Saturday, September 22. According to sources, a brawl erupted between the gym trainer identified as Maruthi Gowda and Duniya Vijay, following which Vijay and his friends allegedly abducted Gowda and assaulted him throughout the night.

Victim’s uncle Krishna Murthy was noted saying that the actor Vijay was the chief guest at the event and is said to have asked Gowda about Krishna’s location. Krishna’s response irked three other accused namely Prasad R, Prasad J and Mani, who later started arguing and assaulting Gowda. The complainant further mentioned that trio allegedly forced Gowda into Vijay’s Range Rover and assaulted him in a moving car.

Krishna came to know about the whole incident when he called up Gowda and Vijay answered the call. Then, Krishna immediately rushed to the police station to register a complaint. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ravishankar K asked the actor to surrender. Vijay according to reports is said to have surrendered himself to the police an hour later. The actor has been booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 325 (punishment for causing grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

On Sunday, September 23, the four accused were produced before the magistrate of court at his residence in Koramangala and were sent to a 14-day judicial custody. This is not the first time that the actor has committed a crime, earlier, there are over 3 cases filed against the actor. Actor Duniya Vijay has worked in several movies such as Maasthi Gudi, Dana Kayonu, Kanaka and others.

