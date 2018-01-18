Kannada actor-filmmaker Kashinath known for movies like Aparoopada Athitigalu (1975) and his second film Aparichita (1978) passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at Sri Shankara Hospital in Bengaluru where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was known for his adult comedies and had worked in over 40 movies ranging from Bollywood to Tollywood. Many celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the veteran director and actor.

Kashinath was a trend-setting director in the 1980s, he made his directorial debut with Aparoopada Athitigalu (1975) and his second film Aparichita (1978) became a big hit both commercially and critically, which was also remade in Hindi as Be-Shaque with Mithun Chakraborty. He had also directed many films from different genres in Hindi and Telugu besides Kannada and was popular for his adult comedy entertainers. He also made a mark as an actor with as many as 40 movies. He was last seen in Chowka, which came out last year. He played a pivotal role in the multi-starrer film and garnered appreciation for his performance as a bereaved father filled with rage to avenge his dead daughter.

Kashinath also launched the career of many successful actors, including Upendra. Kannada celebrities have been expressing their shock on social media while condoling the death of the veteran filmmaker. “Shocking to Know Kashinath Sir is no More. Deepest Condolences, ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. Very Big Loss to Kannada Film Industry!,” posted Puneeth Rajkumar on his Facebook page.

