Kannada actor Komal Kumar gets beaten up, assaulted in road rage, see video: Kannada actor Komal Kumar got assaulted earlier today during a road rage incident near Srirampura railway station on August 13th evening. The accident took place at 5:30 pm in the evening when a boy named Vijay overtook his car in a rash manner. When the actor objected, the biker went all furious and lost his cool.

When the actor tried to walk away, the biker raised an argument and blocked the actor’s way. Malleshwaram police have taken immediate action and as per Bhaskar Rao IPS, commissioner of police Bangalore city said that the culprit has been dealt with thankyou public. We don’t tolerate rowdy activities like that. A case has been booked and arrested.

As per the video, Actor Komal tried to strike the first blow but Vijay missed it, and hence it created a huge ruckus on the road. As per reports the biker felt insulted and punched the actor’s face because of it. The DCP north said to the viral video that they will collect the video and take action against the actor as well it the video shows him assaulting the biker first. As per reports, Komal was badly beaten up and was seen bleeding from mouth and nose.

See the video here:

The biker, Vijay, has been booked under the attempt to murder case against the actor. As per the statement made by the actor he was on his way to pick his daughter from the tutions. Check some of his videos here:

