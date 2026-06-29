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Home > Entertainment News > Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

Days after her close friend Vaishak allegedly died by suicide at her Bengaluru apartment, Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda has issued an emotional public statement. Speaking for the first time since the incident, she appealed for privacy, condemned speculation surrounding the tragedy, and urged people to show compassion to those left behind.

Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death (Photo: X)
Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 16:02 IST

Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda has broken her silence following the death of her close friend, Vaishak, who allegedly died by suicide at her Bengaluru apartment last week while she was away. In a lengthy note shared on social media, the actor said she had not intended to address the incident publicly but felt compelled to do so after facing relentless questions, speculation and public scrutiny.

“I never imagined I would have to write something like this,” she wrote. “I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world. The last thing I wanted to do during a time like this was make a public statement.” Krishi said the growing pressure had extended beyond her, affecting her family and friends as they struggled to process an immense personal loss. “At a time when we are simply trying to survive an unimaginable loss, we are being expected to explain it,” she added.

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‘I have lost someone who was very close to my heart’

Reflecting on her relationship with Vaishak, Krishi described him as someone who had been a constant source of support in her life. “The past few days have changed my life in ways I never imagined,” she wrote. “I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart, someone who stood by me, protected me and cared for me with nothing but kindness.”

She admitted that the loss had left a void she could not yet put into words. The actor also revealed that she had been dealing with personal grief long before the latest tragedy and said the emotional burden had become overwhelming. “I have been carrying pain for a long time,” she wrote. “It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way.” Instead of finding space to mourn, she said she had been forced to respond to rumours and assumptions circulating online.

Krishi appeals for privacy amid growing speculation

A significant part of Krishi’s statement focused on the public conversation that followed the incident. She said she had repeatedly been asked to react to the tragedy rather than being asked how she was coping. “No one who is grieving should have to justify their pain,” she wrote, thanking those who had reached out with concern while urging others to stop turning a personal tragedy into public speculation.

“There is a family that has lost a son. Some friends have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time.” She appealed for privacy, adding, “Please allow us the dignity and privacy to mourn him in peace. Mental health is fragile. Grief is fragile.” Ending her note with an emotional plea, the actor urged people to choose compassion over curiosity.

“If you cannot make someone smile, at least don’t become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don’t become the reason they lose hope,” she wrote, before concluding, “I’m begging you to stop.”

What happened at Krishi Thapanda’s Bengaluru apartment?

According to Bengaluru Police, the incident took place on Wednesday night at Krishi Thapanda’s apartment. Police said Vaishak, 45, was alone at the residence when he allegedly died by suicide. Officials told reporters that he had reportedly been struggling with depression. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Investigators further stated that Vaishak had called Krishi before the incident and allegedly informed her of his intention to take his own life. The actor immediately alerted his family, who rushed to the apartment. However, they reportedly found him dead upon arrival. The investigation into the case remains ongoing, and authorities have not announced any further findings.

Who is Krishi Thapanda?

Krishi Thapanda is a familiar face in the Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut with Akira in 2016 before going on to appear in films including Eradu Kanasu and Kannadakkaagi Ondannu Otti. She also gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. Most recently, she appeared in the 2025 Kannada film Gana, alongside Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika Kumar and Yasha Shivakumar.

While this is the first detailed statement Krishi has shared on social media, she has not yet addressed the media separately regarding the incident.

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Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’
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Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

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Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

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Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’
Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’
Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’
Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

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