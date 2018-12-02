Sandalwood actors Yash and Radhika welcomed the baby girl on December 1, 2018, Sunday. Elated Radhika took to Instagram to share a photograph and the good news with fans. Wishes are continued to pour in for the couple.

Popular Kannada actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, December 2, 2018. As per local media reports, both mother and child have been reported healthy. An elated Radhika took to her Instagram and posted about her big day on Instagram. The photograph is a pleasant sight to look at as the couple looks adorable together. Yash can be seen lovingly pecking a kiss on Radhika’s forehead.

Wishes are continued to pour in for the couple. Fans took to Twitter to wish the couple for their good news. The couple’s baby shower was a big affair. Sandalwood bigwigs grace the big Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Puneeth Rajkumar and Ashwini, Ramesh Aravind and daughter Niharika, B Saroja Devi, Rockline Venkatesh, Anish Tejeshwar, Shashank, Muniratna, Tilak, K Manju, Swetha Changappa, Sindhu Kalyan, Krishna Ajai Rao, Prem, Rangayana Raghu, politico Janardan Reddy and director Nagabharana among others.

@NimmaYash @RadhikaPandit7 Congratulations Yash & Radhika Babhi… Heartily Welcome Cutie Angel 🤰👶 — Manoj (@immanudevanga) December 2, 2018

Congrats Yash/Radhika for a baby girl 😍 @NimmaYash 🎉🎉 — Bhuvan 💯 (@Trulybhuvan) December 2, 2018

All the traditions and rituals took place in the baby shower. A stage with coconut frond facade, betel nuts and lotus flowers was set for the mom-to-be.

The couple got married in December 2016 in the presence of friends and family after becoming friends for a couple of years. Both the actors began their acting career with Ashok Kashyap’s television serial – Nandagokula. Not just that, their journey to films also began together. In 2008, Yash and Radhika featured together in Shashank’s Moggina Manasu.

