Kannada Television actress Shobha, who was last seen in Magalu Janakki, passed away in a tragic road accident on July 17, 2019. Shobha’s car rammed into a truck at Nation Highway 4 (NH4) on the outskirts of Chitradurga. Along with Shobha, four other people have lost their lives too in the accident.

As per the news portal, people who lost their lives in the accident are Shobha, Ashok, Shyamala, Sukanya, and Manjula. The other three who have survived are Pavitra and kids Shrestha and Arthat who are at the governmnt hospital seeking treatment.

The family was on their way to Banashankari temple in Badami Taluk in Bagalkot district. The accident happened due to tire burst of the car and then the vehicle couldn’t be in control and hence rammed into a truck.

For the unaware, who is Shobha?

Kannada telly actor Shobha was working with noted filmmaker TN Seetharam’s in TRP ruling show Magalu Janakki. She used to play the character of Mangala, the mother of Anand Belagur. Mourning her death, director of Magalu Janakki TN Seetharam said, Ever smiling and highly talented actress Shobha, who was doing the role of Mangala, is no more. I am shocked by the tragedy and expressing my condolence to her family.

