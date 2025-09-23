LIVE TV
Kannappa OTT Release Date Out: Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu Action Thriller To Stream On Prime Video Hindi

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological epic Kannappa is set for digital release on Prime Video on September 4, 2025. Available in Telugu and Hindi, the film stars Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohanlal, telling the story of a tribal warrior’s spiritual journey and devotion to Lord Shiva.

Kannappa OTT Release: Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Epic Streams on Prime Video (Pc: X)
Kannappa OTT Release: Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Epic Streams on Prime Video (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 23, 2025 11:59:01 IST

Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious mythological epic, ‘Kannappa,’ is now scheduled for its digital release. Following a theatrical stint, the eagerly awaited Telugu movie is finally reaching a larger audience with its Prime Video streaming release. The film, which is drawn from a mythical story of love, will be launched for online streaming not only in its native Telugu language but also in a Hindi-dubbed version, making it accessible to a massive new segment of audiences nationwide.

The movie, which boasts a galaxy of stars with special appearances by Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal, brings the epic tale of the transformation of a tribal warrior from an adamant atheist to an unflinching follower of Lord Shiva to the screens. The digital release is all set to bring the sacrifice and devotion tale to the homes, allowing audiences to experience the big-screen spectacle in their own time.

The Epic of Kannappa: From Cinemas to OTT

Kannappa’s theatrical release on June 27, 2025, was a big affair, and the movie had hoped to take the audiences by storm with its mega-sized canvas and an empowering story. The box office numbers, however, were rather spotty, but the producers were rather optimistic about the ability of the film to touch the masses through digital platforms.



The distribution of the movie on Prime Video on September 4, 2025, was a deliberate action to revive the movie and provide the movie with a second lease and a new life to reach its audience. The storyline of the movie is a spiritual experience, and its launch on a leading streaming platform guarantees the divine story will now reach beyond geography and languages.

Star-Studded Cast and Devotional Story

Not only does Vishnu Manchu play the title role but is also the writer of the script for this personal project. The biggest strength of the film, its cast of characters, is also one of its largest selling points. Each cameo contributes significant star power and gravity to the story.

Akshay Kumar portrays Lord Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal portrays Goddess Parvati, providing significant cinematic gravitas to the two gods. Prabhas and Mohanlal make notable cameos as well, contributing gravitas to the value of the film.

The movie is set in the life of Thinnadu, an atheist warrior caste, who one day by chance sees a Shiva Linga and embarks on a life-altering journey of spiritual awakening. His unflinching commitment is put through its paces in the climax, building a tear-jerking as well as a mind-provoking storyline that best describes the essence of the primary themes of devotion and sacrifice.

