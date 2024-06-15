'Kannappa' Teaser: Vishnu Manchu Impresses With His Transformation; Prabhas’ Glimpse Excites Fans

Vishnu Manchu will soon be seen in ‘Kannappa’, one of the biggest films of his career. The film has become the talk of the town as it brings together some of the biggest names from the Indian film fraternity. Here is some big news for those looking forward to the epic drama. Its official teaser is out and it is a treat for cinephiles.

‘Kannappa’ Teaser: An Action-packed Spectacle

‘Kannappa’, starring Vishnu Manchu, is billed as a potential game-changer for the Indian film industry given its subject and scale. On Friday, June 14, the actor unveiled its official teaser to pique the curiosity of fans.

“Here’s presenting the ‘𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚’ teaser! After years of dedication and hard work, this story has come to life. I’m thrilled to share it with you and can’t wait for you to experience this epic actioner!” read his X post

Here’s presenting the ‘𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚’ teaser! After years of dedication and hard work, this story has come to life. I’m thrilled to share it with you and can’t wait for you to experience this epic actioner!#Kannappa🏹 #KannappaTeaser #HarHarMahadevॐ Telugu▶️… pic.twitter.com/6HI5iJmMts — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 14, 2024

The video begins with an intense elevation scene that builds an aura around Vishnu’s character. The audience is then treated to some action sequences that set the stage for what is to follow. The teaser also features glimpses of Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar. The ‘OMG 2’ actor plays Lord Shiva in the film.

The ‘Rebel Star’, on the other hand, essays the role of Nandeeshwarudhu. Prabhas was originally offered a different role in the film but refused to take it up. He, instead, expressed a desire to play a different part in the biggie.

About ‘Kannappa’

‘Kannappa’ is billed as a game-changer for the Telugu film industry. It stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role and brings together A-listers from various film industries. Its cast includes top names such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Sarathkumar. Prabhas and Akshay Kumar too are part of the film. ‘Kannappa’ is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu. The music is being composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. ‘Kannappa’ will hit screens in multiple languages on a yet-to-be-announced date.

