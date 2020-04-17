Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Kanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala have shared her inspiration from Bollywood over adopting a girl child. She said that she adopted a baby girl as she got inspired by hot and sizzling Sunny Leone.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Kanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala have shared her inspiration from Bollywood over adopting a girl child. She said that she adopted a baby girl as she got inspired by hot and sizzling Sunny Leone. Indo-American star Sunny Leone has adopted a baby girl and she is now a mother of 3 kids. Currently, she is also busy handling her kids at her Mumbai residence. In a recent interview, she has said that her lockdown time is not that simple and going vacant. She spent a good time with her kids and family.

She does not get time for anything else as she is doing all household duties and 3 little toddlers are not easy for her to handle. She said that she could perform all the duties but it seems that she could not do it in the 24 hours.

Currently she is staying with her husband and kids at Mumbai residence. Mumbai is already a big hotspot for coronavirus pandemic. For that Sunny leone has bring an innovative and crazy mask where she has been seen wearing baby diaper on her head and face. Indeed it is not a bad idea, sunny made a safe mask just in 30 sec. You can also make a similar mask for yourself.

Talking about Shefali Jariwala she has been seen in Bigg Boss 13, she came out to be the boss lady and became the first captain of the house. Her coin did not work so long and she loses command over the game. She has been eliminated soon after her entry but gave a serious impression over all the viewers.

