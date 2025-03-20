Home
Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

A tweet has surfaced where Kanye claims that Kim Kardashian is involved in sex trafficking. These allegations come just weeks after his February social media outburst, in which he demanded the release of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian


Kanye West has long been known for his bold personality and controversial remarks. Over the years, he has frequently made headlines for his outspoken views, and now, he is once again at the center of a major controversy.

Recent social media activity reveals that the rapper has made shocking allegations against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, accusing her of involvement in illicit activities.

Kanye West’s Latest Allegations Against the Kardashian Family

Kanye’s anger appears to have intensified after learning that his daughter North’s visit with him was canceled. Reports suggest that Kim made this decision upon discovering that controversial figures Andrew and Tristan Tate would also be present.

Kanye’s Explosive Claims on Social Media

In a series of tweets, Kanye made several alarming statements, including:

Accusation Against Kim Kardashian: He claimed, “I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING RING.” This statement was reportedly triggered by North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs song and TikTok video.

Allegations Against Kris Jenner: He accused Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, of being responsible for orchestrating Kim’s infamous sex tape, stating, “THE GRANDMOTHER SIGNED FOR THE SEX TAPE.”

Generalized Claims Against the Kardashians: Kanye went further by declaring, “THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”

Direct Accusation Against Kim: He explicitly stated, “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER.”

These statements have surfaced shortly after reports suggested that Kim canceled North’s visit to Kanye.

Why Did Kim Kardashian Cancel North’s Visit?

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian abruptly ended North West’s planned visit with Kanye after security informed her that Andrew and Tristan Tate would be present. Given their alleged legal troubles, Kim was reportedly uncomfortable with her daughter being around them.

Sources also claim that Kim is now exploring legal options to potentially remove Kanye’s shared custody rights over their four children.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania in 2022 on charges related to organized crime. Andrew also faces sexual assault allegations in the U.S. and U.K. Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs is also facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and trafficking.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a grand ceremony in Florence, Italy. They have four children:

North West (born 2013)

Saint West (born 2015)

Chicago West (born 2018)

Psalm West (born 2020)

Their marriage ended in divorce in 2022, after which Kanye remarried Bianca Censori, while Kim remains single.

